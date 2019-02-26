East Tennessee recording artist Emi Sunshine to bring talents to RiverCenter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - She's 14 -- but doesn't sound like it.

Emi Sunshine, an up-and-coming country music recording artist and songwriter out of East Tennessee, was in Columbus Tuesday promoting an April show at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.

News 3 caught up with Emi at the PMB Studios in midtown Columbus. She was appearing on Bear O'Brien's morning show on Kissin' 99.3.

Rolling Stone magazine has called her "mind-bogglingly talented" and called her one of the 10 new country artists you needed to know in 2017.

Tickets are on sale at the RiverCenter box office and RiverCenter.org.