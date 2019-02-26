Local News

East Tennessee recording artist Emi Sunshine to bring talents to RiverCenter

By:

Posted: Feb 26, 2019 11:03 AM EST

Updated: Feb 26, 2019 11:25 AM EST

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - She's 14 -- but doesn't sound like it.

Emi Sunshine, an up-and-coming country music recording artist and songwriter out of East Tennessee, was in Columbus Tuesday promoting an April show at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.

News 3 caught up with Emi at the PMB Studios in midtown Columbus. She was appearing on Bear O'Brien's morning show on Kissin' 99.3.

Rolling Stone magazine has called her "mind-bogglingly talented" and called her one of the 10 new country artists you needed to know in 2017.

Tickets are on sale at the RiverCenter box office and RiverCenter.org.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories