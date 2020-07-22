Ebony Giddens still missing more than two years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Colulmbus Police Department is again asking for help in locating a woman who has been missing since 2018.

According to police, young mom Ebony Giddens was last seen on March 12, 2018 in the area of Montclair Drive.

For the past two Decembers, Giddens’ family has come together to celebrate her birthday and bring awareness to her disappearance.

When WRBL News 3 spoke to the family in December, they said that not a day go by that they are not searching for Giddens. They say they’re getting through this with prayer and they are not stopping until they get answers.

(Malcolm Jackson in court)

In October of 2019, Malcolm Jackson convicted of assaulting and stalking Ebony Giddens.

The charges of which Jackson was found guilty stem from a March 9, 2018 incident in which Jackson held a gun to Giddens head, just prior to her disappearance.

According to court records, Jackson was arrested and released the following day, with a condition of his release being that he have no contact with Giddens. However, according to court records, Jackson sent threatening messages to Giddens on March 10.

(Ebony Giddens)

Just days after Jackson assaulted Giddens and held a gun to her head, she disappeared and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jackson was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Giddens was 27-years old at the time of her disappearance and today would be 29.

Giddens is 4’9” and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ebony Giddens should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449. 

