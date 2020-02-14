Economic Developers plan to bring more than 500 jobs

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Last year Columbus economic developers announced 10 projects that are expected to bring more than 500 new jobs to the area. This year they plan to deliver on those promises.

Economic developers in Columbus say the projects will create more than $92 million in new capital investments. These new developments are expected to grant work opportunities to residents in multiple industries.

“I think that any time you can announce new jobs, and new capital investments, it not only has an impact on the company, and the individuals itself, but it has a ripple effect on the economy,” said Brian Sillito the Executive Vice President of Economic Development.

Those 10 projects will present jobs in manufacturing, call centers, and hospitality work.

Companies such as Zummit Plastics, Califormulations, Hampton Inn and TSYS are looking to expand in the area.

“If we can get companies, individuals, and decision makers to Columbus to actually see what we have to offer, then often times, that is the key to success,” said Sillitto.

The hiring process is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021.