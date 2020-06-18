Election results certified in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Election results in Muscogee County for the Georgia Primary held earlier this month are now official.

The Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations announced the certification of the results Thursday afternoon. The Primary was held on June 9, with officials were counting votes well into the next morning.

The certified results come after an election marred by issues.

Initially voters were scheduled to hit the polls on Super Tuesday back in March, but the Primary was pushed back until June after the installation of new voting machines in Georgia.

On the day of the election, a large number of voters reported the confusion at Canaan Baptist Church on Branton Woods Drive and Holsey Monumental CME Church on Buena Vista Road. Those are both new voting places.

Following the confusion, Superior Court Judge Ben Land ordered that all of the Muscogee County polling precincts remain open until 9 p.m.

Vote counting was suspended by the Board of Elections at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, to resume in the morning. The Secretary of State’s Office gave local elections offices the option to suspend or keep counting.

Some of the more prominent races in the election include the race for District Attorney Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, in which Mark Jones defeated incumbent D.A. Julia Slater. Marshal Greg Countyman beat out incumbent Sheriff Donna Tompkins to win the Democratic nomimation for Muscogee County Sheriff. Countryman will face Mark LaJoye in November.