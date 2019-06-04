Election security a major concern of lawmakers ahead of 2020 election

With the 2020 presidential election drawing closer, lawmakers are passing reforms to protect your vote.

The Center for American Progress recently rated most state’s election security as a “C.”

Some states scored even lower.

“You read 20 pages of the Mueller report and you can’t help but be concerned,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.



With the Mueller Report unveiling stunning details of Russian attempts to hack the 2016 presidential election, lawmakers and election experts are demanding better security and protection for the 2020 election.

Election Assistance Commissioner Ellen Weintraub is calling on Congress to invest more in securing elections across the country.



Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are introducing bills to help local governments secure the elections.