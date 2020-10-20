Elections Office updates voting schedule for Columbus polling stations

Georgia has been in the process of early voting since Oct. 12, with Muscogee County included. Now, the Muscogee County Elections Office has released an updated voting schedule, with changes for the last five days at the polls.

The updates released by local officials are focused mainly on the dates of Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. Voting at the new Columbus Health Department will now be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This change reverses a previous update where voting was to be opened at that location starting on Oct. 19, according to previous releases from elections officials.

Voting is already open for the City Services Center, Columbus Convention and Trade Center, and Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center. Voting will open Oct. 25 for the Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink and the Columbus Health Department Building Front Entrance.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Muscogee County Elections and Registration at 706-653-4392.