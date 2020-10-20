Elections Office updates voting schedule for Columbus polling stations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
voting_84080

Georgia has been in the process of early voting since Oct. 12, with Muscogee County included. Now, the Muscogee County Elections Office has released an updated voting schedule, with changes for the last five days at the polls.

The updates released by local officials are focused mainly on the dates of Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. Voting at the new Columbus Health Department will now be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This change reverses a previous update where voting was to be opened at that location starting on Oct. 19, according to previous releases from elections officials.

Voting is already open for the City Services Center, Columbus Convention and Trade Center, and Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center. Voting will open Oct. 25 for the Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink and the Columbus Health Department Building Front Entrance.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Muscogee County Elections and Registration at 706-653-4392.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 82° 64°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Thursday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Friday

80° / 66°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 80° 66°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 82° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 65°

Monday

84° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories