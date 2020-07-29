Elementary school principal running for seat on Phenix City School Board

A life-long Phenix City resident and elementary school principal wants to make history by becoming a member of the city’s first elected school board.

Katrina Collier-Long, who’s running for the District 3, Place One seat, says she wants to use her experience as an educator to make sure there is equity in education for all students. She says COVID-19 has revealed a huge divide between families. If elected to the school board Collier-Long says she wants to help bridge the gap between students who have and those who have not particularly as virtual learning is a reality.

“Especially when it comes to technology which is a dire need right now, especially when it comes to broadband connectivity and internet connectivity, that is a great need right now, and your social economic status should not determine the quality of education that you have,” said Katrina Collier-Long, candidate for District 3, Place One.

Because Collier-Long works in the Muscogee County School system and lives in Phenix City, she’s eligible to run. She’s a wife and mother of two children educated in Phenix City who worked her way from school secretary to principal.

She’s running against Likitca Thomas-Ligon. The election is August 25.