Eleven abandoned homes will be demolished in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala.(WRBL) – Phenix City officials plan on making a few improvements to the city by getting rid of 11 abandoned homes that have become eyesores to the community.

During the May 18 Phenix City Council meeting, 11 properties were declared a public nuisance. The Housing Abatement Board will take necessary action to demolish, remove and clear all building materials, trash and debris from the following properties:

1908 10th Avenue

1911 10th Avenue

2107 12th Avenue

1013 15th Avenue

1205 16th Avenue

1808 25th Avenue

119 14th Court

805 16th Street

1004 2nd Street South

1001 4th Street South

1004 4th Street South

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said the city is in the process of cleaning things up.

‘We’re in the process of really trying to gratify our city, to clean it up, just to make it look good. We have slowed that process down some due to the fact of our landfills. We have started it back because again, we want to make sure we are doing the right thing as far as keeping areas clean for our citizens,” Lowe said.

The city goes through a thorough process of contacting the owners of the homes to give them a chance to clean their properties. This process can take up to a couple of years or longer because of things provided by the law.

“We let the person who owns it know that you have an opportunity to fix it up, to bring it up to standards. If you don’t then we can have the authority to make sure we demolish it and clean that area up,” Lowe said.

Now that the demolitions have been approved, the city will accept bids to demolish the properties. Property owners will still have a chance to reclaim their property, but will have to pay the tax lien plus the cost of demolition, otherwise the city will own the properties.

One of the properties located at 1013 15th Ave. is across the street from Greater Grace Ministry. Bishop Felix Hill told News 3 it’s time to clean things up.

“It is a necessity in this season to clean up because where were at now, this area itself is a great area. But it’s low income and with the houses just basically already destroyed it makes it look even worse, so I’m glad the city is doing something,” Hill said.

Hill and his church have reached out to the city about helping them keep the area clean.

“It’s a lot of work because a lot of people live here, most are young so they throw beer cans and all sorts of stuff, so once we clean it up right back the same way,” Hill said.

No one currently lives in any these homes. News 3 will keep you updated on the removal process.