Elizabeth Canty quadruple murder: what we know so far

From Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren’s press conference on the quadruple murder last night at Elizabeth Canty Apartments, we now know that Jackson and Spellman were in a “common law relationship for several years.”

Spellman worked at a local night club, while Jackson worked at a local car wash, according to police, but they have not released the names of their employers yet.

There had been an ongoing domestic violence relationship between the victim and the suspect, but police do not know more about other aspects of the relationship at this point, said Boren.

Police have recovered what they believe was the weapon, but Chief Boren would not answer more questions about the weapon at this time.

There was a welfare check requested by family members at 8:53 p.m., say police, before the victims were found. Police believe the welfare call came from Columbus.

“I think it was earlier than when we were actually notified, but that is under investigation now also,” said Boren about the welfare check request.

We also know that there was a previous domestic violence report with police called in by Spellman. The police said that the case was “through court but do not know its disposition.”

Boren has said that chaplains will be at the south precinct to aid officers with grief services after this tragic event.