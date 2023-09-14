COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Springer Opera House is opening its 2023 to 2024 season on Sept. 22 with “Elvis: A Musical Revolution.”

The new-to-stage production will highlight Elvis’ story with over 40 songs including “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and more.

The musical follows Elvis’ beginnings in Mississippi to his rise to fame and impact on the music industry. The audience will be able to witness his struggles and triumphs through earnest theatre performances.

Here’s what Artistic Director Keith McCoy had to say on the production.

“There is a reason people worldwide are still interested in Elvis. His impact on the world of music and popular culture is immeasurable,” says Keith McCoy, Springer Theatre artistic director who also directs the production. “His rags-to-riches story truly embraces the diversity of the American dream. The production isn’t just a celebration; it’s also a look into his struggles and challenges on the path to fame and his profound impact on music and pop culture. His legacy and unique style built the rock and roll and blues foundation for generations of artists and music lovers.”

A series of opening events will be held alongside the production’s first weekend. You can take a look at the schedule provided by the Springer Opera House below:

“Springer Unplugged Live Lunch Interview and Cast Performance, Sep. 22, 12 Noon in the Springer Saloon. The public is invited to join us for a free live lunch event as we provide an exclusive sneak peek into the opening performance of “Elvis: A Musical Revolution.” Get up close and personal with the cast members and enjoy a memorable behind-the-scenes experience. This unique event is perfect for theatre enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy performing arts lunchtime entertainment at no cost other than the optional purchase of a lunch.

Springer Encore cast performance, Sep. 23, post-show in the Springer Saloon. Audience members are invited to extend the magic of opening weekend with our Saturday night post-show “encore” performance. This is an additional opportunity to see cast members as they perform songs from the show and classic American Songbook favorites.

Springer Speaks Cast Talkback, post-show in the Springer Saloon. Opening weekend concludes with a Sunday afternoon opportunity for the audience to engage directly with the cast members. Ask questions, gain insights into the production process, and learn more about the characters and the story. It’s a great chance to connect with the performers and dive into the world of the play.”

Tickets are available at https://www.springeroperahouse.org/.