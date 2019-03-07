Emanauiel Jones, 53: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Cora Jones said her big brother was “a mama’s boy.”

Emanauiel Jones lived with his parents, Lois and Jimmy Lee Jones, in their Beauregard home. Sunday afternoon when the tornado struck, Jones was home with his parents. All three of them were among the 23 victims claimed by the storm.

“He did so much for our parents,” Cora said. “He cooked for them. He made sure they got all of the medicines.”

During the spring and summer months, Emanauiel cut the grass for many elderly people in Beauregard.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Union Grove Church Cemetery.

He is survived by three brothers, William (Ruby) Jones, Benjamin Jones and Bobby Jones all of Opelika, AL; three daughters, Jackie Jones, Barbara Jones and Cora Jones all of Opelika, AL; three aunts, a sister, Nellie Mae Wilson and Mary Frances (Charles) Heard both of Opelika, AL and Virginia (Emmett) Vaughn of Crawford, AL; nine nieces and nephews, Termekia, William Jr., William Daniel, Demetria, Kenneth, Robert, Cordarrly, Demetria and Roderick; seven great nieces and nephews, Kenzie, Zae, Payton, Paris, Mariah, Jalaiyha, and Kadence; his extended family, Donald and Tammy Ingram and Mary Kate and Thomas Conner; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

