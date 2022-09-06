PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Emergency crews from Phenix City and Columbus are on the scene of what is believed to be a potential sulfur dioxide leak at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant on State Docks Road.

One of the first responder on scene tells WRBL they are sending a team into the area to assess the situation.

Columbus Fire and EMS officials confirm that they were asked pursuant to a mutual aid agreement to assist with the incident in Phenix City.

The facility is located on State Docks Road, near the the Chattahoochee River.

This is developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.