Empty boxes on curbs attracts thieves after the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Christmas may be gone, but that doesn't stop thieves from knowing what's been underneath your Christmas tree.
"During the holiday season, burglaries, robberies, they go up and displaying them on what you have is enticing to thieves," says Dawn Tuning, Sergeant in Robbery & Assault Division.
Tons of boxes are commonly left outside on the curbs. It’s a mistake many residents tend to make when shopping for the latest technologies.
“When you display a full box in your trash you’re telling them, "Hey, look what I got for Christmas. If you looking for it to steal, this is the place to come back and look for it," says Tuning.
when it comes to safety, it’s good to be mindful on how to properly dispose your boxes without grabbing thieves attention.
"The best thing that can be done is to fold them down and break them up flat and put them in their recycle cart. If they don't recycle, break them and fold them down flat, sit something on top of them so they won't ride by and see what it is," says Les Moore, Waste Collection Division Manager.
Moore says Public City Workers have been up since the crack of dawn removing boxes from the streets. He also suggests people to have a plan in tact when taking out their trash.
"They can wait until the morning, when the garbage is going to be picked up and then put it out. If you put it out the day before or a couple of days before you are giving them more opportunity to come by and see what you got," says Moore.
Moore says the trash pickup is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
