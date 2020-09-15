Enrichment Services offered virtual learning at little to no cost for families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Enrichment Services Program, Inc. announces its Virtual  Learning Academy for students in grades K-8.

The virtual learning is offered Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 1700  Boxwood Place in Columbus, Georgia. Extended day or after school services are available from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Due to funding received from the City of Columbus Community Reinvestment Department through a grant from Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the program is now being offered on a sliding scale for families participating in the Parent Choice Model in Columbus, Georgia.   Sibling discounts are available and CAPS vouchers are accepted.

Students are advised to bring their personal or school issued devices. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

For more information you can contact Enrichment Services at 706-570-0855 or www.enrichmdentservices.org to complete an application.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Rain
Rain 70% 83° 69°

Wednesday

71° / 69°
Rain
Rain 100% 71° 69°

Thursday

78° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 78° 68°

Friday

82° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Saturday

74° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 57°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 56°

Monday

75° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

11 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
50%
71°

72°

5 AM
Rain
70%
72°

71°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

71°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

9 AM
Rain
70%
70°

70°

10 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

11 AM
Rain
80%
70°

71°

12 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

1 PM
Rain
70%
71°

71°

2 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

3 PM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

4 PM
Rain
90%
71°

70°

5 PM
Rain
90%
70°

70°

6 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories