Enrichment Services offered virtual learning at little to no cost for families

Enrichment Services Program, Inc. announces its Virtual Learning Academy for students in grades K-8.

The virtual learning is offered Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 1700 Boxwood Place in Columbus, Georgia. Extended day or after school services are available from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Due to funding received from the City of Columbus Community Reinvestment Department through a grant from Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the program is now being offered on a sliding scale for families participating in the Parent Choice Model in Columbus, Georgia. Sibling discounts are available and CAPS vouchers are accepted.

Students are advised to bring their personal or school issued devices. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced.

For more information you can contact Enrichment Services at 706-570-0855 or www.enrichmdentservices.org to complete an application.