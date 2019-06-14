Enrichment Services Program accepting appointment calls for cooling assistance
The Enrichment Services Program will be accepting appointment calls for cooling assistance for Muscogee County residents 65 and older who are homebound on Saturday June 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. To make an appointment call 706-940-4033.
More information can be found at the Enrichment Services Program Website: www.enrichmentservices.org
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/enrichmentservicesprogram
Twitter page:https://twitter.com/espcaa
