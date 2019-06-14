Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Enrichment Services Program will be accepting appointment calls for cooling assistance for Muscogee County residents 65 and older who are homebound on Saturday June 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. To make an appointment call 706-940-4033.

More information can be found at the Enrichment Services Program Website: www.enrichmentservices.org

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/enrichmentservicesprogram

Twitter page:https://twitter.com/espcaa