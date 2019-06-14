Local News

Enrichment Services Program accepting appointment calls for cooling assistance

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 01:46 PM EDT

The Enrichment Services Program will be accepting appointment calls for cooling assistance for Muscogee County residents 65 and older who are homebound on Saturday June 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. To make an appointment call 706-940-4033.

 

More information can be found at the Enrichment Services Program Website: www.enrichmentservices.org

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/enrichmentservicesprogram

Twitter page:https://twitter.com/espcaa

