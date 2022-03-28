COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County and several surrounding counties will soon open applications via the Enrichment Services Program for cooling assistance, as temperatures begin to rise.

The Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program is a federal program that helps low-income households pay for heating or cooling for their homes.

To be eligible, all household members must be 65 years or older.

Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted. This assistance is based on household income, household size, and other factors. To qualify, the family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. The income threshold for a household of one is $26,474 and $59,057 for five.

The following documentation is needed:

Proof of income for the past 30 days for each person over 18 in the household

Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household

Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture identification (ID) such as driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc. for each person over 18 in the household

If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2022 award letter is required.



Appointments for Muscogee County residents will can made online or by phone starting April 1, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Residents in Chattahoochee, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot counties can apply by phone starting 2:00 p.m.



