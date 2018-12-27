Enrichment services taking appointments

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The enrichment services program will begin accepting appointment calls for heating assistance in Muscogee County next week.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m, appointments will be taken by telephone only until the allotted appointments have been made.

All applicants will be seen at 2 601 Cross Country Drive Bldg. C Columbus, Ga. 31906 and must bring the following:

and must bring the following: For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all household members for the past 30 days

Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household  Last/current month’s heating bill for the household

For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.)

If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation the 2019 award letter is required. If applying for assistance with gas or propane, the current electricity bill is also needed.

The appointment line will close periodically based on the availability of funds.

All applicants must meet the federal income poverty guidelines. The appointment line will close periodically based on the availability of funds.

To make an appointment, call the number 706-940-4033 beginning next Saturday.