EPIC: West Point Fire Department’s video Christmas card is a must see musical treat

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) A creative, candy cane dropping video Christmas Card is spreading like wildfire in West Point. The West Point Fire Department’s Christmas Card stars Santa and his four large fire trucks! The result is a magical, musical treat complete with sirens and lights and a hilarious “mic drop” at the end.

The video was created with love by videographer extraordinaire, Jason Walls, who shared the video with News 3. Walls has a deep appreciation for the West Point Fire Department because he grew up in the firehouse with his dad.

“My father, Dennis Walls, has been a firefighter/ EMT at West Point for almost 28 years now. I grew up going to the firehouse, playing on the trucks, wearing the gear, etc. I even dressed up as Sparky on several occasions when I was in high school and rode on the fire truck during the Christmas parade,” said Walls.

Walls explains Chief Mitt Smith has been at WPFD ever since he can remember. Walls says Chief Smith has always supported him and the community as a whole.

“The fire department does A LOT for the community of West Point that goes unnoticed, and that’s how they want it. I know these guys, and I know they aren’t looking for a pat on the back. They do it because they truly love serving and helping others. So, I wanted to put a little Christmas video together for them,” shared Walls.

Walls says he was inspired by other fire department videos he’s seen in the past and wanted to throw his own twist on it by adding Santa.

His dad, Dennis Walls, Chief Smith, and Zac Smith who stars as Santa helped make the video happen.

“Zac Smith had a blast playing Santa and showing off his mad dance skills that not even he knew he had,” said Walls.

News 3 is thankful to Jason Walls and West Point Fire Department for sharing their Christmas cheer with us and all of you!

Video Credit: Jason Walls| freelance filmmaker and photographer

