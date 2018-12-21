Escaped Lee County inmate back in custody

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured an escaped inmate Thursday afternoon in Opelika, according to a news release from the department.

Michael Wesley King, 46, of Opelika, was taken into custody about 2:25 p.m. CST in the 200 block of Lee Road 461.

“The Lee County Sheriff Office received information that Michael Wesley King had been seen in the area on Lee Road 461,” the release stated. “Deputies responded to this area and were able to locate and take King into custody without incident.”

King was charged with second-degree escape. He is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

King walked off a work detail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. He left the Lee County Maintenance shop on Monroe Street in Opelika after obtaining keys to a 2001 Mazda Protégé. The vehicle was also recovered and has been returned to the owner.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this case or any other case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334.749.5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1.888 522.7847.