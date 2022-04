EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to a news release from Eufaula City Schools, classes will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. on April 5, 2022 due to severe weather.

This includes all grades.

Extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Buses will run normal routes beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Car riders lines will start dismissal at 12:00 p.m.