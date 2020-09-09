Eufaula City Schools to transition back to in-person instruction

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula City Schools will be moving back to five day a week in-person instruction for students. In person instruction will begin on Sept. 30th for students at Eufaula Early Learning Center, Eufaula Primary School, and Eufaula Elementary School. Plans are in place to have students at Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School begin in-person instruction in October. Officials say remote instruction will remain an option for those whose choose it.

The following release was sent out by Superintendent Patrick J. Brannan, Jr. :

Parents and guardians,

As a result of a lower percentage of new Covid-19 cases in Barbour County, our plan is for students in the Eufaula Early Learning Center, Eufaula Primary School and Eufaula Elementary School to move back to 5 days a week of in-person instruction on Wednesday, September 30.

Although we won’t be able to ensure social distancing at all times, we will continue to listen to guidance and administer best practices suggested by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Additionally, we understand our families have different needs so remote instruction will still be an option for students in the Eufaula Early Learning Center, Eufaula Primary and Eufaula Elementary Schools; your child’s teacher will be in touch with you about your choice.

At this point, our plan is to bring students of Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School back for in-person instruction for the second nine weeks of school. The second grading period begins October 22. We will update you before then, and virtual instruction will still be an option for middle and high school students just as it is for Pre-K, primary and elementary students.

Plans are for Pre-K, primary and elementary students to return to in-person instruction before middle and high school students because logistically it is much easier to limit the exposure of the coronavirus to these younger students since they remain with the same smaller group of people all day. Students will stay in the same classroom all day, and teachers will move classrooms and go to the students. Only two to three teachers will be with each class each day. Elementary students have two regular classroom teachers and special area teachers. Primary and Pre-K students have a regular classroom teacher and special area teachers.

Bus routes for Eufaula Primary and Eufaula Elementary students will resume on September 30. Meal pick up/drop off and WiFi accessibility locations will continue to be available for Pre-K, primary and elementary students that continue remote learning and for middle and high school students.

Masks will be required in schools and on buses for students and staff members.

We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and will be in close contact with representatives of the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education.

We appreciate your patience and support as we do our best in making decisions for all students to receive the best possible instruction with health and safety being top priority.

Sincerely,

Patrick J. Brannan, Jr. Superintendent