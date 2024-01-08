EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Monday, Eufaula City Schools closed their doors following the fatal shooting of a student over the weekend. This shooting was the first of several to take place in less than 24 hours.

Sunday into the early hours of Monday morning, the City of Eufaula saw three shootings.

“Around four in the afternoon, the Eufaula Police Department received a call of a gunshot victim to Medical Center Barber,” Chief Danny Christ said. “Upon arrival, the officers had found out that the gunshot wound was to the head and the individual was deceased.”

That individual was identified by Barbour County Deputy Coroner Bradley Green as Zyaire Kayon Hill, 15. Hill was in the passenger seat of a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 431 when the bullet entered through the back driver side of the vehicle, striking him from behind. Police confirm both Hill and the driver to be students at Eufaula High School.

“After the first incident, one of the councilmen reached out to me and he was in contact with the city school superintendent, and they asked my opinion about closing the schools,” Chief Christ told WRBL. “I told him absolutely due to the nature of the incident and the severity to protect the schools and keep everybody safe. There were no threats to the schools whatsoever. We did this just to be safe for the schools.”

Eufaula City Schools recently announced they will remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 10 as law enforcement continues to investigate. The school system took to Facebook to make the following announcement:

“We have continued to monitor the events that have tragically affected our community. After careful consideration and conversations with local law enforcement, we will remain closed on Wednesday, January 10th. All schools will resume normal schedules on Thursday, Jan. 11. All extracurricular events are canceled through January 15th. We remain committed to supporting our students’ and staff’s mental health and well-being. If any of our students and staff would like to receive counseling services, please call our mental health coordinator, Rashema Warren, at 334-695-3650. Our school counselors will also be available to offer additional support beginning Thursday, January 11th. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have been affected by these tragic events.” Eufaula City Schools

Chief Christ says there is a suspect; however, no arrests have been made at this time in connection to the fatal shooting.

Shots rang out again around 10 p.m. Sunday evening in what police believe to be retaliation.

“There were a couple drive by shootings. Basically, shooting from a vehicle, going by a house into two separate homes in separate parts of the city. Nobody was injured during those shootings,” Chief Christ said. “We do believe those are related.”

Again, no arrests made, or suspects named at this time.

Mayor Jack Tibbs says it has been a year and a half since Eufaula saw a fatal shooting.

“We’re a peaceful town for the most part. And this was pretty dynamic. I don’t want to see it. But, unfortunately in this day and age, people don’t do like they used to,” Mayor Tibbs said. “It’s never good when you have a shooting like this very public. And apparently people retaliating for it… It’s a difficult, difficult time for a family. Don’t make it more difficult if you’re thinking about some form of retaliation or something like that.”

A separate, officer involved shooting ensued Monday around 2 a.m.

“That was totally unrelated incident. We had one of our officers and a state officer that were coming back from one of the incidents from previous,” Chief Christ said. “And they got into a little bit of a chase with an individual. Rounds were fired at the officers and one of our officers fired back. So, the chase ended right at Eufaula and Barbour.”

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the officer involved shooting, no injuries were reported.

While Monday marks Chief Christ’s first week as Eufaula’s police chief, he ensures residents his department is on top of it.

“I just want to let the residents know that they have a good police department and we’re about to make it great. We’re going to shift into a proactive policing mode instead of being a reactionary force,” Chief Christ explained. “We’re going to hit the gas pedal, move forward and start going after the folks that need going after and the rest of everybody else, we’re going to do our best to represent them.”

Sentiments Mayor Tibbs shares, “I got a lot of confidence in our new chief and our department and they’re on top of it. They’ll shut all of this down really quick.”

Each incident from this weekend is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. Plus, the State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the officer involved shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 334-687-1200.

Chief Christ was sworn in Jan. 2 following the retirement of Former Chief Steve Watkins.

