Eufaula man arrested, charged in vehicle thefts

(Devon James Dean)

EUFAULA Ala. (WRBL) – After a recent series of vehicle thefts, Eufaula Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the crimes.

Police say Devon James Dean, age 24, was arrested Sunday evening in connection to the thefts.

Dean, who is from Eufaula, has been charged with 4 counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree (vehicles), Attempting to Elude, and Promoting Prison Contriband 2nd Degree.

Dean is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

According to police, the four vehicles Dean is accused of taking were all unsecured with the keys in the passenger compartment.

Police say these thefts were crimes of opportunity. Police encourage people to lock their vehicles every time they are left unattended, and always remove the keys.

There was home security surveillance video of Dean that helped identify him as a suspect, according to police.

Police are urging those with video surveillance systems to register them with police to assist in solving crimes.

You can visit https://eufaulaalabama.com to register your address under the CIVIES link.