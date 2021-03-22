Eufaula P.E. teacher battles rare disease, students and faculty rally behind her

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Students and faculty at Eufaula Primary School rallied behind their PE teacher, Carla Douglas, after her life-altering diagnosis with Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

Douglas was a healthy 35-year-old who enjoyed staying active with her students, and even ran 5Ks. However, one day everything changed.

“I normally start my morning assisting in the carpool line here at school and that morning I had trouble getting kids out of their cars,” Douglas said. “My hand couldn’t grasp the door handles and I had trouble standing.”

For months Douglas relied on a wheelchair, walker or cane. After meeting with many physicians and facing various hurdles, she was finally diagnosed with NMOSD – Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. This is a rare disease caused by inflammation in the central nervous system that could lead to blindness and paralysis.

To show support for their beloved teacher, students and faculty at Eufaula Primary dressed up in Zebra print in honor of NMOSD awareness month.

“I was really really surprised when I walked in and I [saw] the kids,” Douglas said. “They made masks, they made pictures, sweet notes, and my faculty all had the zebra masks on… some of them were dressed in the zebra prints. I could feel the love shining through. All of the support is just incredible.”

Eufaula Primary School is also supporting Coach Carla by selling popcorn every Friday in March. All proceeds will go towards NMOSD awareness.

Since starting the clinical trial for the drug now approved as Uplizna, Douglas has not had any relapses. She says she now chooses to continue to stay active and positive despite her diagnosis, especially as she is surrounded by the love and support of her students and co-workers.