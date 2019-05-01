Eufaula police charge man with raping 10-year-old child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) The Eufaula Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division has obtained warrants for and arrested a subject for the suspected rape of a 10-year-old victim.

William Antonio Parker, 30, of Eufaula was arrested for Rape 1st Degree (13A-6-61) and is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

No further information is being released at this time as the case remains under investigation.