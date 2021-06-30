Eufaula Police warning of scam in which predators pretend to be Amazon representatives

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department is warning the public about a new scam making rounds in the city.

According to police, this time scammers are contacting people over the telephone, pretending to be a representative from Amazon. They tell their potential victims their Amazon account has been suspended due to a suspicious order made on their account. Potential victims are told the order was not shipped, but bank account information is needed to issue a refund on the purchase.

Police say the scammers are also working a similar con, but instead of a phone call, email is being used to reach potential victims.

Police say Amazon representatives may call you with questions regarding an order, but they will never ask you to verify or disclose personal information, nor will they offer you a refund you do not expect.

Police are urging the public to never give out any personal information on a call, text or email not first initiated by oneself.