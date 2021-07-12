Evelyn Wright Turner Pugh made an indelible impression on her beloved sorority

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News of the passing of Evelyn Wright Turner Pugh Saturday, July 10, 2021 struck at the very heart of the members of the Columbus (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“Though the Columbus (GA) Alumnae Chapter members are grieving, we are doing so with hope. And though we are hurting, Soror Evelyn’s life and her legacy will continue to live on through each one of us,” said Mattie P. Hall, President of the Columbus (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Pugh was a stalwart when it came to service. She served faithfully in the Columbus (GA) Alumnae chapter for decades in many positions including President, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Chair of the Scholarship Gala and most recently as a member of the Internal Audit Committee.

“Evelyn’s expertise in business along with her passion for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and community service were energizing and inspiring. She was a problem solver, listening to all viewpoints before she offered a wise response in a remarkably graceful way. I will always remember her quiet and patient manner and her empathy for those we were serving in the community through DST community outreach,” said Hall.

The chapter members learned of Pugh’s passing Saturday night. The reaction was immediate among those whose lives she touched.

“She touched many lives including mine. Evelyn was a mentor, friend and soror, who stood strong in her beliefs. I will miss her for who she was. Her degree of commitment to the success of all of us was extraordinary. She loved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and I am honored to have served with her during her tenure as CAC Chapter President 2000-2004. I join all of those whose heart is broken, and whose life was made better by knowing Evelyn Wright Turner Pugh,” said Hall.

Pugh served as the chapter’s treasurer long after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a position she did not relinquish until the past year. She was admired for her strength and for not allowing her illness to stop her from serving her sorority and her beloved community.