EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases at 1,515, with 80 in Chambers County and 99 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Friday evening the state of Alabama is reporting its total number of coronavirus cases as 1,515. The state now reporting 179 new cases. Locally, Lee County is reporting 99 cases, with Chambers County showing 80 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from this afternoon’s last check-in, where Chambers County reported 78 cases and Lee County had 91. Alabama was showing 1336 cases this afternoon. Russell County has 4 confirmed cases and Macon County has 5 confirmed cases.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a stay at home order for the entire state of Alabama. The stay at home order goes into effect Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and expires Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CST. Ivey called COVID-19 an imminent threat to the state.

Engineers at Auburn University have developed a way to quickly and inexpensively convert CPAP machines into ventilators. The design is called RE-INVENT. Ventilators are in short supply at hospitals across the nation as the number of patients requiring respiratory assistance due to COVID-19 rises.

While the Alabama Department of Public Health continues to provide updates to case numbers county by county, some more local agencies like the East Alabama Medical Center are no longer giving number updates on patient deaths to coronavirus to avoid confusion.

As medical workers continue to fight on the front lines against coronavirus, EAMC has opened up new ways to donate as a way to fund meals for their healthcare heroes.