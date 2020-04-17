EVENING UPDATE: Alabama nearing 4,600 COVID-19 cases

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s fight against the spread of coronavirus continues. There have been 167 new cases of the virus reported since noon.

As of Friday at 6:45 p.m., Alabama’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 4,571. There are now 149 deaths statewide from the virus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s live COVID-19 dashboard is not currently giving updated information on COVID-19 cases in each county.

At noon Lee County had 294 cases, Russell County had 35 cases, Chambers County was at 234, and Barbour County was at 14 cases.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.