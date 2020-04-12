EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 3,583 cases of COVID-19, 93 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of Sunday at 7:00 p.m., Alabama has 3,583 cases of COVID-19, the state adding 133 new cases of the virus since Sunday afternoon.

The death toll from the virus stands at 93, not increasing since Saturday evening. Currently there are 437 people in the hospital.

Lee County has 236 cases and eight reported deaths from the virus. The number of cases has increased by six since Sunday afternoon.

Chambers County has 200 cases and eight reported deaths. That’s an increase since Sunday afternoon, when there were 192 cases of the virus.

Russell County has 24 cases of the virus and no reported deaths. No new cases of the virus have been reported since Sunday afternoon.

Barbour County has 10 cases of the virus and no reported deaths. The number of cases for the county has not increased since Saturday.