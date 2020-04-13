EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now has 3,762 cases of COVID-19, 101 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of Monday evening there are now 3,762 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

At noon on Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,649 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, the state adding 113 new cases.

There are slight increases in reports of the virus in East Alabama counties. Lee County now has 250 cases of the virus adding three new cases. Chambers County now has 212 cases if the virus, adding 3 new cases. Russell County now has 28 cases, adding two new cases. Barbour County has nine cases of the virus.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 457 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment. There have been 101 reported deaths.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.