EVENING UPDATE: Alabama tops 4,400 cases of COVID-19, now 137 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. there are 4,404 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. The total up by 132 new cases since noon on Thursday.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health 137 people have died from the virus. Since noon there have been 11 news deaths from the virus.

Lee County has 294 cases of the virus. The county is up from 287 cases reported at noon. Twelve people have died in the county.

In Chambers County, there are 234 people who have the virus. The county has seven new cases since noon. Eleven people in Chambers County have died from the virus.

Russell County has 35 cases and Barbour County has 14 cases. Neither county as reported a death from the virus.

A COVID-19 outbreak inside an Opelika nursing home may have contributed to the deaths of multiple residents and sickened dozens more, including staff members. Arbor Springs has around 170 residents. To date, 56 residents have test positive for the virus, with several requiring hospitalization. There are now 21 active cases at Arbor Springs. Nine residents who tested positive have ultimately died. The Alabama Department of Public Health determined two of those deaths were not the result of the virus. 23 of 231 employees also tested positive for the virus.

Across Alabama, unemployment claims have doubled since last year, with 289,188 claims filed between March 16 and April 14. The total for all of 2019 was 130,586 unemployment claims in Alabama. December had marked a record unemployment percentage just a few months ago.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 553 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.