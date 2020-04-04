EVENING UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases inches closer to 6,000 with 1,222 hospitalized, 31 Columbus cases, shelter in place order now in effect

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of Friday evening, the number of patients with coronavirus in Georgia is at 5,967, with 1,222 hospitalized and 198 dead from COVID-19. In Columbus, 31 patients have contracted the virus.

That’s 138 new confirmed cases and 40 additional deaths for the state since this afternoon’s tallies.

A shelter in place order is now in effect for the state of Georgia. The order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has closed access to all Columbus Consolidated Government Buildings. The closure will be in effect until April 30, 2020.

As of this morning, the Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a second death in the county due to coronavirus. Still, the Georgia Department of Public Health site does not show any deaths to COVID-19 in the county.

This weekend through Monday, local non-profit Mercy Med is holding a drive-through testing event at Cascade Hills Church for residents of the Chattahoochee Valley. On Friday, 281 tests were performed.

Troup County has created a coronavirus hotline to provide answers to community questions as the virus outbreak continues. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 5 PM. It can be reached at 706-883-1719.