EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 12,547 cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths from the virus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of Sunday at 7:00 p.m., the state of Georgia now has 12,547 cases of COVID-19, the state adding 95 new cases statewide since Sunday afternoon.

Statewide there are 442 deaths from the virus, with nine new deaths being reported since Sunday afternoon.

Currently 2,517 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

Muscogee County now has 156 cases of the virus, adding ten new cases since Sunday afternoon. The county still stands at four reported COVID-19 deaths. The fourth Columbus person to pass away was a 22-year-old woman who had recently given birth.

Troup County has 60 cases of COVID-19 and three reported deaths. That’s three new cases of the virus in Troup County since Sunday afternoon.

Harris County now has 20 cases of the virus, adding one new cases since Sunday afternoon. There is one reported death from the virus in Harris County.