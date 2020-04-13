EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 13,621 cases of COVID-19, 480 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL)- Georgia continues to battle against the continuing spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

As of 7:00 p.m. Monday evening there are 13,621 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, the state adding 316 new cases to the total.

There are now 480 deaths from the virus in the state, up from 462 at noon.

Muscogee County has 167 cases of the virus and four reported deaths.

In the communities near Muscogee County, the coronavirus continues to spread.

Neighboring Harris County remains at 22 positive cases, while Troup County has 62. Nearby Sumter County’s numbers continue to rise, with 251 positive cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the State of Georgia has entered a contract with Pacific Architects and Engineers to build a 200-hospital bed alternate care facility at the Georgia World Congress Center to treat COVID-19 patients.