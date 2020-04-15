EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 15,260 cases of COVID-19

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues its fight to halt the spread of coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the state continue to rise.

As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, there are 15,260 cases of the virus statewide. There are 273 new reported cases since noon. 3,006 people are hospitalized.

Currently 576 people have died from the virus, with 24 new deaths reported since noon.

In Muscogee County there are 182 cases of COVID-19. Four people have died.

Troup County has 72 cases of the virus, up from 68 cases at noon. Four deaths have been reported.

Harris County has 27 cases of the virus, adding two new cases since noon. One person in Harris County has died from the virus.

Sumter County now has 276 cases, adding three new cases since noon. In the county there are 13 reported deaths.

Locally, Aflac donated $5 million to two organizations to aid in coronavirus relief as part of the company’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Columbus Fire and EMS is taking extra steps to keep firefighters safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Each firefighter has their own supply of masks they are using on every call. Crews are monitoring their temperatures at least three times a day to be sure they aren’t running a fever. Additionally, fire trucks and ambulances are deep cleaned regularly.

The GaDPH says it’s expanding eligibility for testing to include anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who gets a referral from a private physician or a local health department.

Georgia’s state election board has approved allowing counties to establish absentee ballot drop boxes for the state’s June primary elections. Officials have sent absentee ballot request forms to 6.9 million active registered voters. Some voting rights groups say that requiring voters to provide their own postage during the virus outbreak is an unconstitutional barrier to the right to vote. Drop boxes could provide another way for voters to return ballots without needing a stamp. But it will be optional for counties and could be up to them to pay for the drop boxes as well.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.