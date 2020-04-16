EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 16,368 COVID-19 cases, adding more than 900 cases since noon

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s fight against the coronavirus continues as the number of cases statewide climbs higher.

As of Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. there are cases 16,368 of COVID-19 in Georgia. The state adding 914 new cases of the virus since noon.

Statewide 617 people have died from the virus. The total number of deaths up by 33 since noon.

Currently 3,260 people are hospitalized statewide due to the virus.

In Muscogee County 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has caused a reported four deaths according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Communities and counties around the Columbus area are also seeing increases to their case numbers as the virus continues to spread across Georgia.

Harris County now reports 34 cases confirmed, while Sumter County’s numbers have grown to 292, and Troup County now sits at 77 confirmed positive cases. Nearby Randolph County reports 135 cases, and Marion County now has 20 confirmed patients with coronavirus.

Jobless workers continue to file unemployment claims in sky-high numbers in Georgia as state’s economy struggles amid efforts to fight the coronavirus. The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that it processed 318,000 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to more than 900,000 claims processed since March 22. The agency says restaurant and hotel workers have been especially hurt by restrictions and shutdowns imposed to keep the virus from spreading.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.