EVENING UPDATE: Georgia now at 17,432 COVID-19 cases, 668 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus as the statewide case numbers continue to climb.

As of 7:00 p.m. Friday, Georgia has 17,432 cases of COVID-19. The state has added 238 new cases of the virus since noon.

Statewide, 668 people have died from the virus. The number has increased by 18 since noon.

Muscogee County now has 210 cases of the virus.

Harris County has 36 cases, adding one new case since noon.

Sumter County has 306 cases, adding four new cases since noon.

Piedmont Columbus Regional is opening up a floor in the old Doctors building to help care for patients during the coronavirus crisis.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.