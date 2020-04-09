EVENING UPDATE: Georgia up to 10,885 coronavirus cases statewide, 412 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Georgia, with 2,298 hospitalized. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 412 Georgians, to date.

Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that there are 10,885 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus, up again since a report at noon when there were 10,566 total. Of those cases, 538 of them are local cases.

In Muscogee County there are now 118 cases. Sumter County now has cases 194. Troup County has 54 cases. Harris County has 17 cases. Randolph County has 94 cases.

The first patient to be removed from a ventilator at St. Francis Emory Healthcare has been released from the hospital. Ms. Olive Vidalkendall went home on Thursday. Hospital Staff cheered her as she left the hospital.

Officials at St. Francis Emory Healthcare say 5% of the hospital’s workforce will be placed on temporary leave with partial pay equaling 25% of their salary for their time on leave. The hospital is also adjusting the hours of staff to align to the volume and acuity of patients the hospital is seeing. Hospital officers will be taking 10% salary reductions for the next two months, according to officials.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Marshal Greg Countryman both say their offices are not carrying out eviction orders for the rest of April. However, both offices have had to carry out a few eviction notices that were already scheduled and signed. Sheriff Tompkins says her lieutenant that handles evictions says most landlords are working with the tenants.

For nearly two weeks, we have only known the first Muscogee County COVID-19 victim as an 85-year-old man who died March 29 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. That man was Bernard Moss. And his widow, Claudett, one of his daughters, Valencia Jefferson, and one of his grandchildren, Connie Mayo, talked exclusively with News 3

Feeding The Valley collected the food and organized the a food distribution event Thursday at the West Point Technology Center. Residents lined up to get a box of free groceries as members of the Georgia National Guard helped distribute the food. National Guard members came to the rescue when many regular volunteers could not participate because of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Columbus River Dragons’ season was cut short. Over a dozen games have been missed, seven of which would have been played here at home. According to General Manager Scott Brand, the River Dragons are losing approximately $350,000 in revenue.

Locally, one farm in the Chattahoochee Valley is seeing a spike in business during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the early spring vegetables being sold, people are also buying plants to grow their own.

Yesterday, Governor Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until May 13 and extended the current statewide shelter in place order to continue through April 30 and added restrictions that will impact the vacation industry, to take effect April 30.

The DPH continues to provide twice-daily updates on the number of coronavirus cases in the state.