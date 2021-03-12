 

 

Everything you need to know about the Mass Vaccination clinic coming to Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is set to open at the Columbus Civic Center on March 17, just two days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s expanded vaccination eligibility takes effect.

News 3 This Morning interviewed a man in Columbus who will be part of the effort to get more shots in arms in Muscogee County, and tell us about the Mass Vaccination Clinic.

Now that the pandemic recovery has turned to vaccination efforts, and the mass vaccination site is nearing its opening day, News 3’s Chuck Williams spoke with Columbus’s Deputy Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett about what Columbus residents can do to get vaccinated.

Corbett spoke about how the process will work, how eligible recipients can register, and why he believes the vaccine is safe and effective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 52°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 54°

Sunday

83° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 83° 56°

Monday

79° / 62°
PM Thundershowers
PM Thundershowers 64% 79° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 76° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 76° 60°

Thursday

72° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 72° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
74°

70°

8 PM
Clear
1%
70°

66°

9 PM
Clear
2%
66°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
64°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
62°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
57°

56°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
56°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
55°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories