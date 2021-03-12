Everything you need to know about the Mass Vaccination clinic coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is set to open at the Columbus Civic Center on March 17, just two days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s expanded vaccination eligibility takes effect.

News 3 This Morning interviewed a man in Columbus who will be part of the effort to get more shots in arms in Muscogee County, and tell us about the Mass Vaccination Clinic.

Now that the pandemic recovery has turned to vaccination efforts, and the mass vaccination site is nearing its opening day, News 3’s Chuck Williams spoke with Columbus’s Deputy Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett about what Columbus residents can do to get vaccinated.

Corbett spoke about how the process will work, how eligible recipients can register, and why he believes the vaccine is safe and effective.