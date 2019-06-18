Excitement in Orlando ahead of President's visit, official re-election announcement
ORLANDO (CNN) - America's eyes are on Florida.
President Trump supporters have been camping out in Orlando ahead of the President's rally there later Tuesday evening, June 18.
President Trump will be formally launching his re-election campaign, along side the first lady, vice-president, and his wife.
Yesterday, people could be seen setting up tents and hanging up their Trump flags --though the event doesn't begin until eight o'clock tonight.
Georgia News
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »