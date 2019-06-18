Local News

Excitement in Orlando ahead of President's visit, official re-election announcement

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 07:42 AM EDT

ORLANDO (CNN) - America's eyes are on Florida.
President Trump supporters have been camping out in Orlando ahead of the President's rally there later Tuesday evening, June 18.

President Trump will be formally launching his re-election campaign, along side the first lady, vice-president, and his wife. 

Yesterday, people could be seen setting up tents and hanging up their Trump flags --though the event doesn't begin until eight o'clock tonight.

