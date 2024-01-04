COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins has notified Governor Brian Kemp about his plans to step down after serving 10 years on the bench.

Mullins sent his retirement letter to the governor on Dec. 28, informing the Governor of his plans to leave at the end of January. WRBL spoke with Willis who said it was time.

Mullins, a Harris County native, has spent almost 50 years in the practice of law, with most of his career focused here in Columbus. Judge Mullins was originally appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal 10 years ago at the age of 62 and is one of eight Superior Court judges in the Chattahoochee Circuit, which encompasses six different counties.

He said it has been a journey to get to this point.

“When I got out of law school, I knew next to nothing about how to practice law,” Mullins said. “And before going on the bench, I practiced law with a firm in Augusta for four years. I was with a firm here in Columbus, Kelly, Denny, Pease and Allison 11 years. We started our own firm, Ron Self, Pete Robinson and I. And then my last few years were with the firm of Page Scranton, Sprouse, Tucker and Ford. And in all those places.”

He said many people helped him along that journey.

“I wound up practicing law with men and women who were very, very good at what they did. And I learned a lot about how to practice law from those people. So, I consider myself blessed beyond measure to have practiced law with those people. And I think I was able to bring some of that to the bench.”

Mullins talked about years of legal practice prepared for the bench.

“I think the advantage was I tried a lot of cases in front of a lot of judges, and by that time I knew who the good judges were and who the bad judges were,” Mullins said. “I think I was smart enough to avoid being a bad judge. And I had enough examples of what a good judge was. And so, when I was on the bench, I aspired to emulate those people that I cared about a great deal.”

Mullins did not deal much with the criminal side of law in private practice. Once he got on the bench, he tried a number of high-profile criminal cases.

“Not having a criminal background, I was not exposed to some bad cases that were available,” Mullins said. “It opened my eyes to the fact that crime is still an issue here. It also opened my eyes to the fact that the men and women who protect us have one of the hardest jobs in the world. And I think my appreciation for those people who protect and serve us went through the roof based on what I saw from the bench.”

Georgia Appeals Court Ben Land has known Mullins for many years and served on the Superior Court bench with him.

“Ron is a good friend who served with honor and class,” Land said.

Since Mullins has planned to leave before his term expires, Gov. Kemp will appoint a temporary successor until an election is held. The Governor’s Office has not announced a time table for applications.