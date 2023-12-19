COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is a strong possibility that professional baseball could return to Golden Park if the Columbus Council approves massive renovations to the historic South Commons ballpark.

“There is a very real opportunity to bring a Major League Baseball-affiliated team to Columbus pending some improvements to Golden Park,” Mayor Skip Henderson told WRBL Tuesday.

Multiple sources tell WRBL city council will be asked to approve up to $50 million in bonds for the overhaul of Golden Park. The Golden Park upgrade could trigger the redevelopment of much of the South Commons, along Victory Drive.

There is a called council meeting Thursday morning to go into an executive session to discuss a real estate matter.

If the upgrades are made, there is a possibility Columbus could have a minor league baseball team by the start of the 2025 season, one source said.

It is a critical piece to the redevelopment of the South Commons into a mixed-use area that could include residential, commercial, retail, hotel and restaurant space.

“As exciting as the baseball component is and it’s exciting, it pales in comparison with the fact that this is a platform from which to bridge to one of the largest economic development initiatives that we’ve seen in this community in quite a while,” Henderson said.

The most recent developments come six months after Council agreed to explore the possibility of bringing professional minor league baseball back to Columbus.

In May, Council voted to authorize the mayor and staff “to continue discussions with Diamond Baseball Holdings and other parties to explore opportunities to relocate a minor league team to Golden Park.”

On Dec. 12, councilors and Henderson met in executive session for more than an hour with Heath Schondelmayer, chairman of the Board for the Development Authority of Columbus; W.C. Bradley Co. Real Estate Division President Pace Halter and an unnamed representative from New York-based Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The council went into executive session on a real estate matter.

Over the past week, several councilors have been discussing the possibility of a minor league baseball rebirth and Golden Park bond issue with constituents.

Diamond Baseball Holdings controls 18 minor league franchises, including Atlanta Braves’ farm clubs in Rome, Georgia, and Pearl, Mississippi. Diamond controls minor league clubs at all levels of the game.

Henderson said he has a letter from the prospective baseball people interested in Columbus.

“I’ve received a letter from an organization that said pending the improvements at Golden Park, there will be a team, a minor league team from Major League Baseball in Golden Park,” Henderson said.

Asked if he was promised a specific team, Henderson said no.

“We haven’t had those discussions,” Henderson said. “We’re at a point where we are certain that we will have a minor league team. We are not prepared to discuss any specifics with regards to which team.”

The last time Columbus had a professional baseball team was in 2008. That was Tampa Bay Class A team. The Columbus RedStixx, a Cleveland Guardians Class A farm club, left in 2002 for Ohio.

The Golden Park upgrade could trigger the redevelopment of much of the South Commons, along Victory Drive. That is what Henderson is banking on.

The development around Golden Park would run from the baseball field to Memorial Stadium, Henderson said.

“It’s an opportunity to put in a mixed-use area, things like a hotel, perhaps even to the side and built into the side of the ballpark, a residential component, retail component, a lot of green space,” the mayor said in an exclusive interview with WRBL. “Right now, we’ve got this expanse of asphalt. It’s all parking. And this gives us an opportunity to turn that area into an economic windfall for the citizens of Columbus.”

WRBL reached out to Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President Jerald Mitchell about the possible deal. Mitchell declined to comment on the specific deal or say if the Chamber was working with a prospective baseball group.

He did issue this statement:

“Redevelopment is another very positive component of overall economic development and we should do more of it with the community in mind. Giving existing companies a sense of excitement and pride is good. So is giving the signal to companies that aren’t here yet that Columbus is dynamic and prepared to invest in change. Positive redevelopment is economic development.”