EXCLUSIVE: Columbus family reacts after train kills son, husband Wednesday morning

41-year-old Michael Davis was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning. His wife, Shaquana Rutherford, says the last time she spoke to him was an hour before he was pronounced dead.

“I just can’t believe that this has happened. The train hit him..it just doesn’t seem real right now at this present moment, but he has lots of family that love him and he will be missed,” Rutherford said.

Davis leaves behind five children and several nieces and nephews who looked up to him. He also worked at Fox Elementary School as a custodian.

His mother, Sara Hatcher, says he wanted to make a difference in the lives of as many students as possible. Hatcher says that’s the one thing she’ll remember the most about her first born. That he was a man of God and was always there if anyone needed him.

“The one thing I’m going to miss the most is my call. When he did call me he would say,’How you doing sweet mother of mine,’ and when he hang up he would say,’Goodbye Sweet mother of mine.’ So, I’m going to miss that. I’ll never hear that from him again,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher says her son was not the type of person to walk out in front of a train. She says she is still waiting for answers about what happened but believes God will uncover it all.

“Michael lived a good life. It was a trying life, but God is a God of many chances. Not a second chance God, but he’s a God of many chances and my faith is in God to this day, that I’m able to still stand,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher and Rutherford say the love and support from their family will help them get through this tragedy.