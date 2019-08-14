EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Owner of Custom Jewelers in Ladonia defends store, opens fire on robbery suspects

A Ladonia jewelry store owner turned back an armed robbery attempt this afternoon when he opened fire on two suspects inside his store.

After the suspects escaped, Phenix City Police started a manhunt to find them in the wooded area behind Custom Jewelers and T-Bones Steakhouse and Grill on U.S. 80.

News 3 was able to get an exclusive interview with the owner of Custom Jewelers, Rusty Gorman.

The two armed suspects had come into the shop around noon, no customers were in the store at the time.

Gorman opened fire on the suspects as they came in.

“The guys come in and they both had guns. One of them went over behind the counter and started grabbing gold chains. So, I come out with my gun,” Gorman said. “Shot a couple of shots at him. I don’t know if I hit him or not.”

The suspects did not return fire because “they didn’t have a chance,” Gorman said. “One of them ran out the door and ran down 80. The other one jumped in his car and come around the building and we had the gun on him and he backed up and busted his tire. And he got out of the car and started running through the woods.”

Phenix City Police believe “one suspect may have been hit with one of the rounds fired by the owner,” but it has not been officially confirmed.

“Extra units were called to the scene and an area of containment was established. A search for the suspects in the wooded area continues. No suspects are in custody at this time,” say police.

The search for the two suspects “in the wooded area continues.”

Phenix City Police have released an image of one of the suspects: