Exclusive: Mother of recent Columbus murder victim pleads for justice

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-It’s been a painful week for the family of Audrianna Nobles, 31.

Someone discovered the young woman shot to death on the morning of Wednesday, October 14, on a sidewalk on Fern St., near Briarwood Dr.

In week since the murder, Nobles’s family laid her to rest.

But they say they cannot find any measure of peace until her killer is brought to justice.

“My daughter . . . did not deserve to die the way that she did,” said her mother, Paula Johnson.

Nobles was shot multiple times in the Carver Heights area October 14.

Her body was found lying on the sidewalk before dawn.

Her mom says her daughter battled crack addiction and had a troubled past.

Johnson said she tried to save her on multiple occasions, but this time it was too late.

“I couldn’t fix her. I couldn’t do it, this time. The pain hits different when it’s your child,” said Johnson.

But Johnson adds she will not stop until she finds her daughter’s killer.

“She has never been that person for someone to do that kind of violence to her,” said Johnson. “But I know someone knows. They know.”

“Please help my baby get justice,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the murder of Audrianna Nobles should call Columbus Police Cpl. Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or by email at roygreen@columbusga.org.