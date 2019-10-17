Exclusive: Nearly 100 Columbus lawyers agree, leave courts on Government Center site

As Columbus Council wrestles with what to do with the Government Center, an influential constituency weighed-in Thursday.

The Columbus Bar Association met and heard a presentation from City Manager Isaiah Hugley about replacing the Government Center.

The building houses much of the county’s judicial functions as well as some city administrative offices. The fact that there has been a discussion of possibly moving the court functions to another site has concerned many local lawyers.

After the presentation, Hugley asked the room of nearly 100 attorneys two questions:

— Do you favor constructing a new judicial building on a new site?



— Do you favor constructing a new judicial building on the existing site?

The response was unanimous, Columbus councilor and attorney Walker Garrett told News 3.

“The takeaway from a straw poll was that every single lawyer and judge in the room raised their hand that they do not want to change the site of the judicial building,” Garrett said. “And every single lawyer raised their hand that they did not want to renovate the existing building. They all want new construction on the current site.”

City council has multiple studies ongoing to look at cost of renovation of the building and possible new sites. They have also put out requests to see if anyone is interested in purchasing the Government Center.

Hugley was not surprised by the response.

“I was not because I have heard that the lawyers are steadfast on the judicial center remaining on the existing site,” Hugley said. “Many of them have law offices are centered around the Government Center or within walking distance.”