EXCLUSIVE Troy Woods interview: ‘Change is inevitable, make it your friend, not your enemy’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the day that the TSYS deal with Global Payments Inc., was finalized, the man who has spent 40 years with the Columbus-based electronic payments company sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL News 3.

TSYS employs nearly 5,000 people in Columbus and today they now work for Global Payments. What does the deal mean for Columbus?

Woods, a native of Richland, Ga., talks about that, jobs, the company’s history, his new role and the impact the merger will have on local causes and organizations that have counted on TSYS’ generosity.

“It’s change,” Woods said. “It’s just change. If we weren’t merging and I retired in a year and somebody else was CEO, there’s gonna be change. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s change for the bad, it’s just, sometimes people–it’s difficult to get your head around change. I tell our people all the time…change is inevitable, make it your friend, not your enemy, and embrace it.”