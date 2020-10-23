Exclusive: Uncle pleads for answers in bizarre disappearance of Phenix City man

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Anthony Wilborn, 39, disappeared on Wednesday, October 21, from a quiet area in Phenix City.

“This the first time to my knowledge that something like that has ever happened,” said Drew Tyner, Wilborn’s uncle.

Wilborn’s truck was left running, the hood was opened, but he was nowhere in sight. What’s even more disturbing for his family is what was left behind.

“I did see what looks like blood at the scene,” Tyner said. “But regardless of what the circumstances are, we’re hoping he’s still alive some place.”

A relative says she last saw him at 6 o’clock Wednesday morning.

A couple of hours later, a family member noticed his truck on Lonesome Pine Rd. near Chapman Rd. and called police.

Authorities say there’s evidence that someone was hurt at the scene, but they decline to comment further.

For now, his family is left with questions and praying for answers.

“I don’t know why somebody would do this to him. I didn’t sleep much because I can’t get him off my mind. We’re just hoping and praying we find him,” said Tyner.

If you have any information, please call Phenix City Police at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.