Exclusive: Uncle pleads for answers in bizarre disappearance of Phenix City man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Anthony Wilborn, 39, disappeared on Wednesday, October 21, from a quiet area in Phenix City.

“This the first time to my knowledge that something like that has ever happened,” said Drew Tyner, Wilborn’s uncle.

Wilborn’s truck was left running, the hood was opened, but he was nowhere in sight. What’s even more disturbing for his family is what was left behind.

“I did see what looks like blood at the scene,” Tyner said. “But regardless of what the circumstances are, we’re hoping he’s still alive some place.”

A relative says she last saw him at 6 o’clock Wednesday morning.

A couple of hours later, a family member noticed his truck on Lonesome Pine Rd. near Chapman Rd. and called police.

Authorities say there’s evidence that someone was hurt at the scene, but they decline to comment further.

For now, his family is left with questions and praying for answers.

“I don’t know why somebody would do this to him. I didn’t sleep much because I can’t get him off my mind. We’re just hoping and praying we find him,” said Tyner.

If you have any information, please call Phenix City Police at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 66°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

77° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 77° 65°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 64°

Monday

83° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 84° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 67°

Thursday

78° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 78° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories