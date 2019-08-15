EXCLUSIVE: Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White visits the Fountain City

A film crew is preparing to start production for an upcoming film being shot here in Columbus with the help of a few members from here in the Fountain City.

“It’s important to include the locals because without their okay and go ahead we wouldn’t be allowed here, “Joshua Echoff, “Electric Jesus” Key 2nd A.D. said.

Wheel of Fortune game show co-host, Vanna White, stopped into the Flat Rock Studio to see the cast and production crew. She says she’s impressed with how much progress the cast has made and she can’t wait for production to start next week.

“For the past hour or so, I’ve toured the studio, met most of the people involved in production and just to see wardrobe, makeup, guitars, a little bit of everything, so I can see how it all is going to come together,” White said.

White’s brother, Chip White, is the film producer of “Electric Jesus.” He’s taking her around town to meet with investors and local officials who are helping to make this film possible.

White says so far her trip has been great and she wishes the best for the cast and crew.

“Follow your dreams. Follow your dreams and don’t give up. It can happen to you,” White said.

White says this is her first time in Columbus and she is enjoying her trip.

You can follow the film’s journey on their Facebook page, “E-Jesus,” for opportunities and to see what the crew is up to.